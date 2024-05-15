Jayne

Jayne performed my mammogram this afternoon. I told her last time I'd talked the radiographer into posing for my hands project and now I'm doing portraits. She agreed so nicely to pose for me.



She's been a radiographer for eight years, before that she was a mental health care support worker. After bringing up five children, and having eight grandchildren she decided it was time to do something for her, so she did the graduate radiography course.



Five years ago she decided to specialise in mammography, and did an in-depth post-graduate course. She really enjoys her job, she doesn't just work on the mammogram mobile unit, but also in the hospital clinics.



If she wanted, she could do further training to read and interpret mammograms, but at the moment is ready for that