Paul

Paul is an optometrist and today he explained very clearly what he was doing when I went for my eye test. He's been in the profession forty years and seen loads of technologies come and go.

The thing he misses most these days is paper and pen ironically his computer froze whilst writing up my notes!



The 3D scan of my macula and optic nerve were fascinating to have explained to me. I collect two new pairs of specs next month, credit card took a hammering!