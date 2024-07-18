Allesandro

Whilst viewing the royal portraits we were alerted to a talk about to take place by the curator of the entire exhibition



He chatted for about 10 minutes about three portraits of Queen Camilla he'd selected and grouped together. A short Q&A session followed, and no-one asked questions! So I did.



He's worked with the Royal Collection for 16 years, working his way up to chief curator of photographs. All of the thousands of images are kept in the Round Tower of Windsor Castle in climate controlled, protected boxes.



