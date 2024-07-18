Allesandro

Previous
Whilst viewing the royal portraits we were alerted to a talk about to take place by the curator of the entire exhibition

He chatted for about 10 minutes about three portraits of Queen Camilla he'd selected and grouped together. A short Q&A session followed, and no-one asked questions! So I did.

He's worked with the Royal Collection for 16 years, working his way up to chief curator of photographs. All of the thousands of images are kept in the Round Tower of Windsor Castle in climate controlled, protected boxes.

No photography was allowed in the exhibition, but with a flick of that gorgeous hair, he agreed to pose.



Susan Wakely ace
What a star allowing you to take this in a No Photography area.
He has a great smile. What a classy looking photobomber.
July 18th, 2024  
