Biker Dog
This is Madeleine. She whizzed into Lyme Regis strapped to the petrol tank of her owner's Honda. She'd travelled 20 miles to meet up with other bikers on the sea front.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
What a cute little biker dude.
August 26th, 2024
