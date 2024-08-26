Previous
Biker Dog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Biker Dog

This is Madeleine. She whizzed into Lyme Regis strapped to the petrol tank of her owner's Honda. She'd travelled 20 miles to meet up with other bikers on the sea front.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a cute little biker dude.
August 26th, 2024  
