Pamela is a guide at Truro Cathedral, a role she's had for 14 years. She was born in Glasgow, moved to South Africa with her parents as a child. She has a strong South African accent, despite moving to Cornwall as a young bride 50 or so years ago. All but one of her children has returned to Cornwall to live, the one who married a Canadian hasn't. Pamela's tour was interesting and she injected her talk with personal reflections and points of interest. I photographed her by her favourite statue, St Mary
Susan Wakely ace
A great portrait and Pamela has a great smile.
September 10th, 2024  
