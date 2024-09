Randy and Colvin

We were admiring the outside decorations of a house when Randy, on the left, came out to his postbox and invited us in. We followed him in and were amazed at the decorations they'd put up. Colvin was very surprised to come home from work, to find his husband showing two strangers around his home.



The two of them have been together 12 years and married for 8. They both work for the State Department, and Randy is an amateur photographer and author.