Peggy-Sue

Meet Peggy-Sue, she's an artist I met at the Prattauger Art Guild just after the judging for their annual competition took place. She does printmaking ( her work is the upper one) ceramics and uses secondhand textiles make garments and items. Peggy-Sue has an art degree and although she never became certificated, she taught as a teacher in a private school. She's been part of PAG for 20 years, both as a volunteer and teaching some workshops The pansy is owned by the town, because she won a competition, the prize was it was bought to hang in the gallery