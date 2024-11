Mervyn

Mervyn has been a volunteer at the Radio Hut in Bletchley Park for 8 years. He's a radio ham and licenced to use a radio, and he's a morse code user. His talk was fascinating and afterwards spent about thirty minutes chatting, and exchanging experience s with Mr R. Mervyn had served in the Signals Regiment of the British Army. He insisted on being photographed with us, and chased after me to present me with a sticker and postcard! Such an interesting gentleman - hope I meet him again