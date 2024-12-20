Chris

Chris came out to me to repair a puncture on TheVan. Unfortunately the spare didn't fit, so my He went in the car to get a new one.



Chris has been a car mechanic since able to hold a screwdriver. He's been a mobile mechanic 37 years. He had his own business for 6 years, but it got too much. He works on average 80 hours a week, does 2000+ miles and every day is different.



I bought him a coffee whilst we waited in the cold for Him to return, and that's when we chatted his carter, the state of the country and roads and grandchildren!