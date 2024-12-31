Previous
Kevwe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
67 / 365

Kevwe

We took the children to Wonderland of Play, absolute mayhem of toddlers! Kevwe works in the cafe and has done so for a year. She's now gone full time for a gap year.

She's going to study Criminology, but in the meantime going to learn an instrument, a language ( probably Spanish) and go a bit of travel.

Such a lovely young lady, so happy in her job and with life.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

