Kevwe
We took the children to Wonderland of Play, absolute mayhem of toddlers! Kevwe works in the cafe and has done so for a year. She's now gone full time for a gap year.
She's going to study Criminology, but in the meantime going to learn an instrument, a language ( probably Spanish) and go a bit of travel.
Such a lovely young lady, so happy in her job and with life.
31st December 2024
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
