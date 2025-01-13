Previous
I went to Salisbury to view the Southern Counties Camera Club Federation exhibition. Running alongside was an exhibition of Salisbury Camera Club's members. Peter was on shift to caretake, chat and explain.
He is a Southern Federation Judge, but is easing off as the travel, particularly in winter, is becoming onerous. He is currently the vice-president of the camera club, to which he's been a member for 15-20 years.
He's been a photographer for many years, starting out with steam trains, moving on to landscapes and now a days he aims to capture the moment.
A lovely gentleman to chat with, generous with his time and feedback on his peers' images.
I asked him to pose alongside his photos, but didn't capture him that well. So here we have him being impaled in the head by frames!!
Great smile.
