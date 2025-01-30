Courtnee

My get pushed is to try out something new with the camera. I can now set the scene selector and here I used it for taking Courtnee's portrait.



Courtnee is the curator of the figurehead collection at the Royal Naval Museum. We met because she organised for a group of us to do a photography course at the museum, and today arranged for a late session so we could be there at dusk.



Courtnee has had the post for a year, prior to that she was a dog walker- she had her own dog walking business for 10 years. Courtnee's wife used to work in the museum and told her about a job opportunity, and as she loves figureheads appled for, and got, the job.







