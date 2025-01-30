Previous
Courtnee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
70 / 365

Courtnee

My get pushed is to try out something new with the camera. I can now set the scene selector and here I used it for taking Courtnee's portrait.

Courtnee is the curator of the figurehead collection at the Royal Naval Museum. We met because she organised for a group of us to do a photography course at the museum, and today arranged for a late session so we could be there at dusk.

Courtnee has had the post for a year, prior to that she was a dog walker- she had her own dog walking business for 10 years. Courtnee's wife used to work in the museum and told her about a job opportunity, and as she loves figureheads appled for, and got, the job.



30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
She has a lovely smile.
January 30th, 2025  
Rob Z
Another great shot. You seem to be having a lot of fun with your new camera - it sounds like it's got so many options.
January 30th, 2025  
