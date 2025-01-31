Previous
Stan by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
71 / 365

Stan

Stan was sat in the shelter of his beach hut on Hayling beach. He has owned his shelter for 25 years and reckons he uses it 250-300 days a year, so gets his moneys worth.

I sot this from the hip, and I'm glad I did, as the one he posed for his eyes were squinted so much, as he was looking into the sun, they looked shut!
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

