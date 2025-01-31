Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
71 / 365
Stan
Stan was sat in the shelter of his beach hut on Hayling beach. He has owned his shelter for 25 years and reckons he uses it 250-300 days a year, so gets his moneys worth.
I sot this from the hip, and I'm glad I did, as the one he posed for his eyes were squinted so much, as he was looking into the sun, they looked shut!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5412
photos
219
followers
91
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Latest from all albums
3190
70
1870
71
1871
3191
1872
3192
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Big Project
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
30th January 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackiestrangers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close