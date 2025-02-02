Sally and Sindy

There was a Tudor Candlemas re-enactment taking place at the Weald and Downland open Air Museum (home of 'The Repair Shop' off the telly) and these two lovely ladies posed, and were very patient as I played with settings. I am so happy with the results, considering the low light conditions.

Sally on the left has volunteered for 5 years and was an engineer. Her re-enactment role was that of housekeeper, but tudor times is not her favourite era. She told us tons of information about Bayleaf the house that we'd not heard before. Sindy, on the right, was working in the kitchen making a pottage and tarts for the feast. She has also been a volunteer at the museum for 5 years, prior to that she'd had a career in social care.