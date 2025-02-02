Previous
Sally and Sindy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
72 / 365

Sally and Sindy

There was a Tudor Candlemas re-enactment taking place at the Weald and Downland open Air Museum (home of 'The Repair Shop' off the telly) and these two lovely ladies posed, and were very patient as I played with settings. I am so happy with the results, considering the low light conditions.
Sally on the left has volunteered for 5 years and was an engineer. Her re-enactment role was that of housekeeper, but tudor times is not her favourite era. She told us tons of information about Bayleaf the house that we'd not heard before. Sindy, on the right, was working in the kitchen making a pottage and tarts for the feast. She has also been a volunteer at the museum for 5 years, prior to that she'd had a career in social care.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mona ace
You can be very proud of those portraits. Lovely chiaroscuro on the left, and great light in the eye on the right. Well done.
February 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Both captured beautifully.
February 2nd, 2025  
Anne ace
Liking the lighting in these Jackie
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact