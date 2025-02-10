Caroline judged the camera club's first round of images late last year. Tonight she came back to talk to us about street photography. She is a very accomplished street photogger and a bit dismissive of photography rules (or as she called them tools for fools)Her talk was interesting, informative and I've a list of street photographers' names to research and a lot of tips to take on board.I got chatting to her, and she kindly agreed to pose for a couple of shots. She was not at all comfortable but as she famously quotes "Feel the fear and do it anyway" and she did, for me!