Caroline by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
73 / 365

Caroline

Caroline judged the camera club's first round of images late last year. Tonight she came back to talk to us about street photography. She is a very accomplished street photogger and a bit dismissive of photography rules (or as she called them tools for fools)
Her talk was interesting, informative and I've a list of street photographers' names to research and a lot of tips to take on board.
I got chatting to her, and she kindly agreed to pose for a couple of shots. She was not at all comfortable but as she famously quotes "Feel the fear and do it anyway" and she did, for me!

https://www.carolinepreecephotography.com/
10th February 2025

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy ace
Sounds like an interesting meeting with a lot of useful information.
February 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
February 10th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Sounds down to earth in her approach.
February 11th, 2025  
