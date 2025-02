Karl is a photographer who works in Portsmouth. His work focuses on themes of class, culture, and identity using the city as a platform to explore social and political issues.His current project is to work with 'Down Town Pompey' and a local college to record the city's heritage, as he is fascinated by the power of photography to record the hidden and overlooked. I met him today because I'm a student at the college and I was challenged by Courtnee to add him to my project!!Some of Karl'swork can be seen here