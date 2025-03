Quin Zhan

Quin Zhan was an exibitior for her gallery at Somerset House's "Collective" exhibition. She's Japanese and makes the most exquisite crocheted metal pieces. They can be displayed, like this one, or worn as a brooch. The gallery owner was wearing shocking pink, and Quin pinned this one, 'A Dream of a Drop of Water', to her blouse. It looked stunning. Quin's English is really good and she took time to tell me it took a long time to find the perfect metals and techniques to make her works.