Hannah by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hannah

We were admiring three 'Bertie Basset' sculptures and wondering what they were made from when Hannah, the artist, suddenly popped up beside us.
She always uses recycled glass in her work, these ones were made from railway signals. She makes her own moulds using the lost wax method, and we could see the shape of the signal glass in the Berties' torsoes.
Hannah is a qualified geophysicist and we got chatting about the volcanic glass found in the skulls of Herculaneum victims reported in the news. She said she was so happy to find another geo-nerd who was excited about it as she was!! We also bemoaned the mess on the M25 at J10 and I could have chatted to her for ages!
Photo Details

Anne ace
What a wide-ranging conversation! Lovely smiley portrait
March 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
How lovely, very interesting to read… super photo of her too with her Bertie bassets
March 1st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Interesting.
March 1st, 2025  
