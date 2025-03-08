My friend dragged me to a crime writers convention in Brighton, crime fiction is not really my go-to to read (I hate it when I guess who dunnit correctly!). Becca was one of the panel of three who write 'domestic noir' or 'psychological thrillers' as publishers prefer to call it. I found the panel's Q&A fascinating, particularly Becca's replies. I've now discovered that my preferred genre to read has a title!!Following the interviews, there was opportunity to meet the author and buy a book. Becca initially published with a 'digital first' company but is now doing well with paper versions, and readers are now reading her back catalogue. She hopes to be in Tesco soon!!!As well as writing, she works with a company that helps writers with courses and is head of membership.I could tell you more, but her web-site is very informative