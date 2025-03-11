Previous
Tom by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Tom

Tom was practicing his parkour in Southsea this morning. he was filming his swing/climb up onto the bridge and how long he held a handstand. I was with a group of photographers who were also photographing him and he kindly posed again for those in front of him. I was tagging along behind and managed a few side view shots.

Tom works shifts, four days on and four off, which gives him lots of time to practice around the city. He trains alone although he's aware on one other parkourer in the locality, but they're not as focussed as Tom is.

Such a lovely young man, very happy to show some of his 'phone video and chat to a couple of us.
11th March 2025

Beverley ace
Such inner strength and passion. Lovely to read his story…
March 11th, 2025  
