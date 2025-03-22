Stuart is a volunteer gardener at Mountsorrel and Rothley Heritage Centre which we visited today. He's a gardener by trade having gained HND qualifications in horticulture and garden design.
I met him in the King Charles III Coronation Garden, where he, and 5 other volunteers, were weeding and removing leaves. Stuart told me he started volunteering in 2021 and does two days a week, usually Tuesday and Saturday. He likes to arrive at sunrise, so he's home by midday.
A lovely gentleman to chat to, he even gave me tips on caring for my hellebores!