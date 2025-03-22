Previous
Stuart by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
81 / 365

Stuart

Stuart is a volunteer gardener at Mountsorrel and Rothley Heritage Centre which we visited today. He's a gardener by trade having gained HND qualifications in horticulture and garden design.
I met him in the King Charles III Coronation Garden, where he, and 5 other volunteers, were weeding and removing leaves. Stuart told me he started volunteering in 2021 and does two days a week, usually Tuesday and Saturday. He likes to arrive at sunrise, so he's home by midday.
A lovely gentleman to chat to, he even gave me tips on caring for my hellebores!
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact