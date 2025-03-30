Previous
Jane by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
82 / 365

Jane

Jane is a volunteer on the Hayling Island Light Railway, she's a 'clippie' and makes sure everyone has paid and got a ticket.

I first met her earlier this week when she came into the shop I volunteer in. She and a friend were looking for outfits with a 1940's vibe, that could also double up for a pirate themed week on the railway. I had such fun finding suitable boiler suits, dungarees and accessories.
She told me today she's recommended other railway volunteers come to the Foundation's shop to look for their outfits. Such a cheerful lady who truly enjoys her role.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact