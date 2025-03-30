Jane

Jane is a volunteer on the Hayling Island Light Railway, she's a 'clippie' and makes sure everyone has paid and got a ticket.



I first met her earlier this week when she came into the shop I volunteer in. She and a friend were looking for outfits with a 1940's vibe, that could also double up for a pirate themed week on the railway. I had such fun finding suitable boiler suits, dungarees and accessories.

She told me today she's recommended other railway volunteers come to the Foundation's shop to look for their outfits. Such a cheerful lady who truly enjoys her role.