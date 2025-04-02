Laura

I met Laura at the queue for the cable-car ride up to Monte. She was impressed I sweet talked and official to let me in to purchase tickets rather than walk around the building.



Laura loves Funchal in Madeira, she arrived on a huge 'Princess' liner last night, after an 8 day cruise from Florida. She's a seasoned cruisers, this being her 27th! She's travelling with two friends and her husband. The cruise was at a reduced price because it's a delivery to the Med for the season.



Laura is a very proud Canadian, originally from Alberta, but she moved to Calgary in 1980, as her husband was in the construction trade. Her husband's cap proudly showed Canada's maple leaf flag, apparently he has another one stating Canada is NOT for sale!! Such a lovely lady, excited about future destinations on her Mediterranean cruise, ending in Rome.