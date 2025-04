Not Really a Stranger

Hazel was the first 365er I ever met in person. She modelled how to get a photo and information out of a stranger and fortunately our husbands get on well so we can chat photogging. We've kept our friendship going, with very (very!) sporadic meet-ups.

Hazel was touched that a couple of you asked after her, and I think I may have tempted her to return to the 365 family!!