Previous
Gary by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
85 / 365

Gary

Meet Gary. We used his coffee shop yesterday to kill time and it was so lovely we went back this morning for breakfast of a latte and pastry. Yesterday I had pointed out a bag that had been left behind by a customer, it held a brand new i-phone!! When I asked this morning, Gary told me the owner had returned to reclaim it. Gary is originally from Sydney and had a career in finance before opening the coffee shop 10 years ago. When I enquired how he'd fared in the pandemic he said it was ok. Due to the café's proximity to Brixton Station, much of his business is take-away anyway, so he was ready and geared to adapt.
I was happy he was willing to pose for me, and he suggested posing as if making a coffee. The cafe is in a little side street, uses Brixton Blend coffee and I'll return next time I'm in the area!!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fab portrait and story. So glad owner and bag were reunited too!
April 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic portrait and story.
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact