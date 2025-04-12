Gary

Meet Gary. We used his coffee shop yesterday to kill time and it was so lovely we went back this morning for breakfast of a latte and pastry. Yesterday I had pointed out a bag that had been left behind by a customer, it held a brand new i-phone!! When I asked this morning, Gary told me the owner had returned to reclaim it. Gary is originally from Sydney and had a career in finance before opening the coffee shop 10 years ago. When I enquired how he'd fared in the pandemic he said it was ok. Due to the café's proximity to Brixton Station, much of his business is take-away anyway, so he was ready and geared to adapt.

I was happy he was willing to pose for me, and he suggested posing as if making a coffee. The cafe is in a little side street, uses Brixton Blend coffee and I'll return next time I'm in the area!!