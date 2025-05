Meet Connor who has a thriving card shop in Broadway. He's had the premises for 10 years, but been designing, printing and selling cards for 7. Connor doesn't have a background in art, in fact he failed GCSE Art, getting an F! His cards are fun, quirky and simple, inspired by word play, quotes and things he over hears. Stocked up on a couple of cards before he closed early.To see some of his quirky art look here for a selection