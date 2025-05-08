We watched James perform the To Be Or Not To Be' soliliquey and then chatted to him before his next performance for pupils from Romsey (Macbeth - Is this a dagger I see before me?)He is the director of a company that employs about 6 actors to perform at Shakespeare's birthplace. He started out doing longbow courses and has diversified into murder mysteries, reenactments and other events such as toast mastering.It was James that recommended we do the costume tour at the RSC, which was a great experience