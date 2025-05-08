Previous
James by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
James

We watched James perform the To Be Or Not To Be' soliliquey and then chatted to him before his next performance for pupils from Romsey (Macbeth - Is this a dagger I see before me?)

He is the director of a company that employs about 6 actors to perform at Shakespeare's birthplace. He started out doing longbow courses and has diversified into murder mysteries, reenactments and other events such as toast mastering.

It was James that recommended we do the costume tour at the RSC, which was a great experience

https://www.eventsfromhistory.co.uk/shakespeare
8th May 2025 8th May 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
23% complete

Latest from all albums

