June was enjoying the warmth of the seafront, comfortably sitting on her mobility scooter in the company of her daughter and day carer.

June told me she is very nearly 97, and I asked her what her memories of VE-Day were. She said it was sad, but she celebrated. I asked what her feelings were about the recent celebrations and commemorations and she said she was sad for those who didn't come back, but happy for those that did.

june lives alone, and has been in her house for nearly 50 years. She is independent, but has a lovely carer pop in to check on her and help her when she goes out.

Before moving to this area, she lived in Sheffield and was a music teacher- she said many people in that city can sing because of her and her tuition.

Such a lovely lady, happy to pose for me and thanked me. Her companion carer asked me to to send my photos to her, to share with June and her daughter.
