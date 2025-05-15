Previous
Bea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Bea

Fellow photography students were photographing Bea's dogs, I asked to photograph her. She declined, saying she never, ever took a good photo. I would usually at that point put aside my camera, but still continue to chat, it's only polite!

This time I replied that I thought I could prove her wrong, in one shot. She sat down, changed her positioning as I requested, looked into the lens and in one shot I (luckily) got this.

She liked the photo so I emailed it to her, and got a lovely reply (most people don't acknowledge receipt) from her.
