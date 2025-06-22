Previous
Eva by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
91 / 365

Eva

Eva was the celebrant for the Handfasting of a couple celebrating 10 years together. She invited us to participate in the house blessing and to observe the blessing of the chords (where tying the knot for getting married comes from) and the broom the couple jump over (to finalise and make the ceremony legal).

Eva took time to explain aspects of the ceremonies and allowed us the handle her Oath Stone which is a neolithic hand axe her husband excavated. Eva gave me her card from which I learnt more about her. https://www.sacredmotherhoodjourneys.com/

22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Stunning capture…
Wonderful vocation… Shes looks a lovely kind celebrant, funny I met couple recently.
June 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She made it all the more interesting.
June 22nd, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful portrait
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact