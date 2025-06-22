Eva was the celebrant for the Handfasting of a couple celebrating 10 years together. She invited us to participate in the house blessing and to observe the blessing of the chords (where tying the knot for getting married comes from) and the broom the couple jump over (to finalise and make the ceremony legal).
Eva took time to explain aspects of the ceremonies and allowed us the handle her Oath Stone which is a neolithic hand axe her husband excavated. Eva gave me her card from which I learnt more about her. https://www.sacredmotherhoodjourneys.com/
Wonderful vocation… Shes looks a lovely kind celebrant, funny I met couple recently.