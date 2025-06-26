Previous
Claudia by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
92 / 365

Claudia

Claudia opened her shop on a whim 17 years ago. She sells new vintage, 1940's and 50's style women's wear from her shop, Deadly is the Female, in Frome.
I asked her to replicate the photo of a model outside her shop on a post card. Claudia insisted on putting on some lipstick and was so happy to replicate the pose and then let me take some close ups.
Her clothing is exquisite, beautiful colours and styles. Much is made locally and she is the designer of some. Prior to deciding to be her own boss, Claudia had worked in fashion as a designer in London. If you fancy some gorgeous vintage style dresses she sells on line www.shop@deadlyisthefemale.com
katy ace
Did she start her business when she was five?! She looks so young to have her own business for 17 years! Fabulous pose and portrait of her.
