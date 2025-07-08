Previous
Sara and Alistair by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
93 / 365

Sara and Alistair

I'm doing Alistair's mum a favour on Saturday. She's asked me to take a few family photos after the couple get married in the Registry Office. I scouted out a shady location ( it's going to be hot and very sunny!) and they're going to send me a list of groupings they want of the 12 attending the ceremony.

They're both teachers, in a primary, bi-lingual school, in China. They met whilst working in a school in Mongolia. It's not been easy to organise the wedding from china, particularly as two weeks ago they needed to move house and school.

Sara's family is travelling from Morocco and good friends are coming from China. I'm so hoping they enjoy their day, and I don't fluff on the photos!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely ace
A great portrait. I have every confidence in you.
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’ll be wonderful… your a terrific photographer…
July 8th, 2025  
Anne ace
Love the light and shade in this spot, good choice. I’m sure you will create some wonderful photos for them
July 8th, 2025  
