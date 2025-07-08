Sara and Alistair

I'm doing Alistair's mum a favour on Saturday. She's asked me to take a few family photos after the couple get married in the Registry Office. I scouted out a shady location ( it's going to be hot and very sunny!) and they're going to send me a list of groupings they want of the 12 attending the ceremony.



They're both teachers, in a primary, bi-lingual school, in China. They met whilst working in a school in Mongolia. It's not been easy to organise the wedding from china, particularly as two weeks ago they needed to move house and school.



Sara's family is travelling from Morocco and good friends are coming from China. I'm so hoping they enjoy their day, and I don't fluff on the photos!