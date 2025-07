We went back to Amelia's Flower Farm again today. Dahlias are not quite ready, other blooms mostly past it. She did say we could feed the pigs the apples and that we could take some apples home. I'm going to make mint jelly with them and next time we visit promised to take her a jar.Before taking on the flower farm full time five years ago she was a primary school teacher who ran her florist business from her garage.