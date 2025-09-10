Previous
Rory
96 / 365

Rory

I met Rory this morning when I went on a tour of Fat Face's headquarters. He's a freelance photographer who does work for the Fat Face website and Insta pages.

Today he was doing CUDs (close up details) of a selection of clothing and jewellery.

He's worked as a freelancer for a few companies since the mid-eighties, and says going digital transformed his workflow.
Today he was using a 200mm macro lens on his Canon camera and doing colour correction processing using Luminar.

Fat Face do all their studio work in house, regularly using Rory and other freelance photographers.

I'd have loved to have chatted longer with him, but he was busy and the tour had to continue!

10th September 2025

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait and sounds and interesting morning.
September 10th, 2025  
