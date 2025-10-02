Big Issue Seller

This young woman ( I'm withholding her name) has a regular spot to sell The Big Issue and I watched as she smiled at people who ignored her and walked by. As she was in the background of my photos I got chatting with her. She's originally from another nearby coastal town and moved here as a young adult. Her father died when she was 17 and her mental health deteriorated. The father of her oldest child abandoned her and life fell apart. She now has 3 children with him, aged 4 to 1, and lives in one room with them and their father when he's around. She told me selling The Big Issue is full time, but is flexible. It sometimes can take over 2 hours to connect with a single person and sell a copy. A popular young woman, with shop workers chatting to her. She hopes to stop selling the magazine, at £4 it's not cheap, when her youngest goes to school.