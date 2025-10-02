Previous
Big Issue Seller by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
97 / 365

Big Issue Seller

This young woman ( I'm withholding her name) has a regular spot to sell The Big Issue and I watched as she smiled at people who ignored her and walked by. As she was in the background of my photos I got chatting with her. She's originally from another nearby coastal town and moved here as a young adult. Her father died when she was 17 and her mental health deteriorated. The father of her oldest child abandoned her and life fell apart. She now has 3 children with him, aged 4 to 1, and lives in one room with them and their father when he's around. She told me selling The Big Issue is full time, but is flexible. It sometimes can take over 2 hours to connect with a single person and sell a copy. A popular young woman, with shop workers chatting to her. She hopes to stop selling the magazine, at £4 it's not cheap, when her youngest goes to school.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
An instant fav.
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact