I met Billy today on my photography course, he's going to help us with special effects and 'aging' the scenes. He's a Sony user and brought 2 cameras with him, one that only does video and a full frame one.
Prior to taking up photography and film making he did window tinting of cars. At the age of 40 his life circumstances changed and his mental health was affected. As part of his recovery he did some volunteering and discovered film making and decided he wanted to change course. he moved cities, undertook a film making course and in 2020 set up an inclusive film making company called Film Crew4U .
I think it's going to be interesting to work with Billy, and fortunately he's used to working with groups, but perhaps not one like ours!
Somebody needs to warn him he’s in for a wild ride