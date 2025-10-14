Previous
Billy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
99 / 365

Billy

I met Billy today on my photography course, he's going to help us with special effects and 'aging' the scenes. He's a Sony user and brought 2 cameras with him, one that only does video and a full frame one.

Prior to taking up photography and film making he did window tinting of cars. At the age of 40 his life circumstances changed and his mental health was affected. As part of his recovery he did some volunteering and discovered film making and decided he wanted to change course. he moved cities, undertook a film making course and in 2020 set up an inclusive film making company called Film Crew4U .

I think it's going to be interesting to work with Billy, and fortunately he's used to working with groups, but perhaps not one like ours!
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful portrait
October 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Mr 99!

October 14th, 2025  
katy ace
What a handsome young man and a perfect addition to your strangers project!

Somebody needs to warn him he’s in for a wild ride
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact