Previous
Jan by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
100 / 365

Jan

I popped into our little local art gallery, I never know what I'll see. It was the most amazing collection of crafts, many textile ones.

This month's camera club project is to play with a photo in a different medium, one suggestion is to embroider on it. I do not like sewing, I'll do it to neaten up ends in colour knits and crochets, and sew seams, but it's not an enjoyable task.

I had no idea when I approached this lady for advice how esteemed she is in the textile art genre. I had actually voted one of her works as best in the shiw. Jan was so very generous with her time and advice.

She draws and paints her ideas, her painted sketches are sublime! She then makes her own textile base, adds colours and details. Her works look painted, almost photographic.

I was so chuffed she agreed to be my 99th stranger. Here's a link about her

https://www.textileartist.org/jan-beaney-from-conception-to-creation/
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love how your confidence has grown with your portrait project. This is a super portrait and sure that Jan would be happy to have a copy.
Interesting link to her work.
November 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Fascinating concept for art. Her pieces are awesome and I bet @randystreat could duplicate some ofthem with ease . Cheerful portrait of her
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact