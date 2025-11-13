I popped into our little local art gallery, I never know what I'll see. It was the most amazing collection of crafts, many textile ones.This month's camera club project is to play with a photo in a different medium, one suggestion is to embroider on it. I do not like sewing, I'll do it to neaten up ends in colour knits and crochets, and sew seams, but it's not an enjoyable task.I had no idea when I approached this lady for advice how esteemed she is in the textile art genre. I had actually voted one of her works as best in the shiw. Jan was so very generous with her time and advice.She draws and paints her ideas, her painted sketches are sublime! She then makes her own textile base, adds colours and details. Her works look painted, almost photographic.I was so chuffed she agreed to be my 99th stranger. Here's a link about her