Mark and Leigh

Mark and Leigh are cousins by marriage, their uncles are brothers.



Leigh is the female lead of the film I'm 'helping' to make. She started in showbiz as a child model and got a role in a Johnson and Johnson advertisment at age 10, but because the actress playing the mother was dark haired, she was dropped. When not acting, Leigh's real job is with airline services.



Mark has acted with the film's director a number of times and has a bit part in this film. He owns and runs a chip shop and got into acting because he supported his daughter by watching her dancing and acting. He was asked to help out in an AmDram of South Pacific and got the acting bug.



This is my 100th strangers portrait, so That's A Wrap!!!!



