Reduction Strategy Release Long Player Album by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2

Reduction Strategy Release Long Player Album

Artiste - REDUCTION STRATEGY something to do with computer programing?!

Title - MOMENTS OF DOUBT, JUST MOMENTS Lisa Kudrow

Photo- Inside the Musee d'Orsay
31st October 2012 31st Oct 12

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
283% complete

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Mesmerizing!
July 24th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Fabulous!
July 24th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fab cover image!
July 24th, 2021  
