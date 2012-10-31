Sign up
Photo 2
Reduction Strategy Release Long Player Album
Artiste - REDUCTION STRATEGY something to do with computer programing?!
Title - MOMENTS OF DOUBT, JUST MOMENTS Lisa Kudrow
Photo- Inside the Musee d'Orsay
31st October 2012
31st Oct 12
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3042
photos
204
followers
104
following
Tags
albumcoverchallenge127
Mary Siegle
ace
Mesmerizing!
July 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fabulous!
July 24th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fab cover image!
July 24th, 2021
