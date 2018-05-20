Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 434
It's Black Over Bill's Mum's Way
The lighthouse is Skip's, the Greek island is one of mine. The sky, sea, lightning and birds were provided by Affinity and the light rayscame from PhotoScapeX.
20th May 2018
20th May 18
2
0
Tags
wwyd-222
Joan Robillard
ace
Very well done
August 18th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool.
August 19th, 2023
