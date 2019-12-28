Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 708
On Your Marks, Get Set, Goooooooooooo!
Some of the fleet of RS Aeros readying for the start of the (aptly named) Slipper Shiver race this morning. It was a close race, ith visitors to the club taking the first two places.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2105
photos
160
followers
100
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Latest from all albums
1342
707
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
708
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th December 2019 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
race
,
emsworth
,
dinghies
,
very very cold and flat light
Taffy
ace
I like your choice of sc and the way it connects each of the boats in the scene.
December 28th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close