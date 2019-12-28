Previous
On Your Marks, Get Set, Goooooooooooo! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
On Your Marks, Get Set, Goooooooooooo!

Some of the fleet of RS Aeros readying for the start of the (aptly named) Slipper Shiver race this morning. It was a close race, ith visitors to the club taking the first two places.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

I like your choice of sc and the way it connects each of the boats in the scene.
December 28th, 2019  
