My Favourites of 2019

At the end of each month I select my favourite of the month and plonk it in a folder.



The lady in the hat (May) is my top viewed, commented and favved of all my photos

The bench (Sep) is His favourite so I had it printed and framed for his office.

The misty Thames (Oct) was shortlised by Ross for his landscape theme and is my personal favourite



I have been fortunate to have 31 entries to challenges shortlisted for voting and of these 10 were winners. As a result of these challenges I've become a more accomplished photographer and I thank everyone for their support, advice and critiques



Thanks must go to Northy for tirelessly doing get-pushed!, Mel for the Dogwood prompts and Wendy for sh*t list and all hosts of themes and challenges,



I can't forget Ross in my thanks can I, he gets rid o scammers as soon as he's notified, replies to e-mails and is just there constantly curating his website for us!



The Darkroom is enterring its second year with only me as one of the original members, it's going to be exciting collaborting with 6 new friends.



fiveplustwo have kindly posted 5 of my selfies on thier page when I've accepted an invitation to join and play with thier themes- I thank them (Kali mainly!) for givng me more confidence to do self portraits.



I haven't posted daily this year, I've embraced the gaps and not back-filled (ooh that was hard to embrace gaps!!) I look forward2020, t learning more skills and copying many here, the spoons shot (Dec) is a shameless copy of one by Vikki my first, and constant, 365 mentor.



Here's to brilliant 2020- making new, and keeping current, 365 friendships .



x HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL. x







