Photo 722
Wellie Bees
Went for a slip and slide with a camera club friend. I just love her wellies!!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
2159
photos
164
followers
95
following
mud
Diana
ace
They sure are different ;-)
February 4th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Those look great!
February 4th, 2020
