Previous
Next
Timepiece by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 724

Timepiece

Vera asked me to do this challenge last week, neither of us had time to play and as we were partnrered again this week we carried our challenges over!

Vera challenged me to "photograph a clock - to take one watch or a clock, a big outdoor one or a small wrist watch, and take at least 5 pictures of it and make an "artsy" collage".

Is this artsy enough of a sundial??
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice choice of collage template for the shapes in the clock :)
February 6th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@vera365 I did it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you for the challenge, I was going to do one of my mum's watch, but loved this sundial so much I had to use it (even though sundial wasn't on your list it is a clock!!)

@koalagardens Thank you, I should really look for more collage makers rather than rely on the same one!!
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise