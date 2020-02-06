Sign up
Photo 724
Timepiece
Vera asked me to do this challenge last week, neither of us had time to play and as we were partnrered again this week we carried our challenges over!
Vera challenged me to "photograph a clock - to take one watch or a clock, a big outdoor one or a small wrist watch, and take at least 5 pictures of it and make an "artsy" collage".
Is this artsy enough of a sundial??
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2164
photos
164
followers
95
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
sundial
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-393
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice choice of collage template for the shapes in the clock :)
February 6th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@vera365
I did it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you for the challenge, I was going to do one of my mum's watch, but loved this sundial so much I had to use it (even though sundial wasn't on your list it is a clock!!)
@koalagardens
Thank you, I should really look for more collage makers rather than rely on the same one!!
February 6th, 2020
