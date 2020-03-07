Sign up
Photo 735
Ammonite, tree bark and ichthyosaur teeth
It's Science Week. I arranged for some fossils, rock samples and microscopes for the children to do some hands on exploring.
Brought them home as thought they'd be a great photography topic!
PS I bet someone will correct me on the jaw bone.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2206
photos
161
followers
95
following
201% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
7th March 2020 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
low key
,
fossil
,
fossils
