Ammonite, tree bark and ichthyosaur teeth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 735

Ammonite, tree bark and ichthyosaur teeth

It's Science Week. I arranged for some fossils, rock samples and microscopes for the children to do some hands on exploring.

Brought them home as thought they'd be a great photography topic!

PS I bet someone will correct me on the jaw bone.
7th March 2020

JackieR

