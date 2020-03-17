Sign up
Photo 741
rhubarb
I was inspired by this
chard
in Tessa Traeger's portfolio, but all I had was some rampant rhubarb in the garden!
Vikki has called for some more entries to the
Artist Challenge
. Look at Tessa Traegar's work, it's amazing (unlike this!)
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2222
photos
158
followers
94
following
203% complete
Views
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th March 2020 7:19pm
ac-traeger
i hate gardenning so glad im at work still!
