On My Walk Today I Found................

.........an oasis of conservation. This area was saved from being turned into a car park by local residents who (usually meet) last Sunday of the month.



There was a bug hotel, three ponds, forget-me-nots, celandines, snake head frittalaries,cowslips elder, buttercups and Spanish bluebells (it's illegal to pick and transport natives) I also found a gate that I'll explore through another day.