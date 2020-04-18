Sign up
Photo 758
Apple Olive
Summer is on its way, Olive's in nextdoor's apple tree.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2273
photos
166
followers
91
following
3
1
Extra, Special Ones
PENTAX K-70
18th April 2020 9:03am
Tags
olive
Annie D
ace
that's quite the glare
April 18th, 2020
