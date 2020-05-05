Previous
Next
About Something Real by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 769

About Something Real

Album title- About something important, about something real from Farenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
Album artist Tom wendell a Swedish Ice Hockyer

Photo taken way bak in August 2017 at a sculpture park -which must be losing £££s at present
5th May 2020 5th May 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise