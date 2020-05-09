Previous
Next
Time to Empty Lost Socks Basket! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 770

Time to Empty Lost Socks Basket!

Today is lost socks day and Joy has challenged us to find a lost sock.

Wish I'd remembered this before doing today's half n half!!
9th May 2020 9th May 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
We had a sock basket when I was little. I think my Mom felt sorry for all the lost ones and just maybe, they would find a new mate among-st the others. We often had all the same style of socks, white cotton anklets. Just checked on amazon, amazing how things have changed since I was little. Fav! Thank you for playing along.
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise