Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 770
Time to Empty Lost Socks Basket!
Today is lost socks day and Joy has
challenged us
to find a lost sock.
Wish I'd remembered this before doing today's half n half!!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2309
photos
171
followers
94
following
210% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th May 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lostsocks-2020
,
doesn't everyone have a lost sock basket to sort them out every season- only to find the other half of a pair when its partner has been disposed of??
Walks @ 7
ace
We had a sock basket when I was little. I think my Mom felt sorry for all the lost ones and just maybe, they would find a new mate among-st the others. We often had all the same style of socks, white cotton anklets. Just checked on amazon, amazing how things have changed since I was little. Fav! Thank you for playing along.
May 9th, 2020
